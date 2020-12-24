Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,162,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
