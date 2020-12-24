50 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) No grade (3)