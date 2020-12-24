Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,162,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search