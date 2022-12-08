50 Reichspfennig 1929 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 16. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)