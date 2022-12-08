Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1929 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,965,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 16. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

