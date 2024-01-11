Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,298,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

