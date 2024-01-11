Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,298,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
