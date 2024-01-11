50 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) AU (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)