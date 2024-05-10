Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1928 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,565,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Schulman (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
