Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1928 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,177,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
