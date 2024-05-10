50 Reichspfennig 1928 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)