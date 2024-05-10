Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1928 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,177,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Search