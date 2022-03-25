Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1928 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,618,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

