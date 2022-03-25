Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1928 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,618,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- TMAJK sro (3)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
