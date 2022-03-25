50 Reichspfennig 1928 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)