Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1928 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,088,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 D at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1928 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search