50 Reichspfennig 1928 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,088,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
