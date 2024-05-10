50 Reichspfennig 1928 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) No grade (5)