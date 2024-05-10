Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,864,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
