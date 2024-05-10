Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,864,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

