50 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) AU (4) XF (6) No grade (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) PF66 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (4)

Höhn (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (3)