Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,056,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
