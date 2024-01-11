Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,056,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 J at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search