50 Reichspfennig 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)