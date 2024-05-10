Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,756,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
