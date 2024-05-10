Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,940,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3004 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search