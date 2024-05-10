Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,940,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3004 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
