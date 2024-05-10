50 Reichspfennig 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

