Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,070,000
  • Mintage PROOF 23

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 E at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search