Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,070,000
- Mintage PROOF 23
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
