Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1927 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,228,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search