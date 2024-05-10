Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,228,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search