Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,309,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HUF
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search