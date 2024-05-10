Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,309,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HUF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1927 A at auction Roma Numismatics - January 14, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

