50 Reichspfennig 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1927 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

