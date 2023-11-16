Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28755 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
