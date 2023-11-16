Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28755 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

