Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,805,000
  • Mintage PROOF 196

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

