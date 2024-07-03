Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,805,000
- Mintage PROOF 196
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (4)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (52)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (19)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search