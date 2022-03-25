Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17615 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
18517 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
