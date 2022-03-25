Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17615 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
18517 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
