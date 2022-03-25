50 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

