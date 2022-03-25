50 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)