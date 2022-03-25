Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (6)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22018 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
6832 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
