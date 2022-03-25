Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (6)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22018 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
6832 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

