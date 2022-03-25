50 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

