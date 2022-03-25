Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9908 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12732 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
