Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9908 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12732 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
