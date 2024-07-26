50 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

