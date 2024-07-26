Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 801,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
