Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 801,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
