Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1922 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,202,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1234 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
