50 Pfennig 1922 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1234 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)