Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,202,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1234 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

