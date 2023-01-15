Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1922 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 10, 2016.
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Artemide Aste
Date August 4, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
