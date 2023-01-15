Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 10, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Artemide Aste - August 4, 2015
Seller Artemide Aste
Date August 4, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Heritage - March 20, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 G at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

