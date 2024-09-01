Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Numisbalt (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search