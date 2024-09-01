Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen Franquinet

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 F at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
