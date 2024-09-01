50 Pfennig 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

