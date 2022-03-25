Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1922 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,930,000
- Mintage PROOF 333
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search