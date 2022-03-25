Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,930,000
  • Mintage PROOF 333

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

