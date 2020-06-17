50 Pfennig 1922 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)