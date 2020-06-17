Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 145,215,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 A at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 A at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search