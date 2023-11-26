Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,013,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place November 11, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 J at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 J at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

