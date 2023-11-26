50 Pfennig 1921 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place November 11, 2003.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) Service PCGS (3)