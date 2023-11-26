Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1921 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place November 11, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search