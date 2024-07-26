Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: antiquarium3

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,107,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 G at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 G at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 G at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

