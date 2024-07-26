Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1921 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
