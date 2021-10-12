Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,950,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

