50 Pfennig 1921 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,950,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint
