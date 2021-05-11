Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,210,000
  • Mintage PROOF 332

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

