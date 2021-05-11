Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1921 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,210,000
- Mintage PROOF 332
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
