50 Pfennig 1921 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place November 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)