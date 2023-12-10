Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,729,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place November 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 D at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1921 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search