Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1921 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,729,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place November 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
