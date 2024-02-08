50 Pfennig 1921 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (8) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Frühwald (5)

Grün (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Möller (2)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Russiancoin (9)

WAG (4)