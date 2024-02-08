Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1921 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 184,468,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 11, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
