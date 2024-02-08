Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1921 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1921 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1921 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 184,468,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1921 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 11, 2017
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 11, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1921 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

