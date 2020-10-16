Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1920 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.
