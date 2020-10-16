Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1920 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1920 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1920 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,932,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Status International (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 F at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1920 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search