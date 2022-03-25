Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1920 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1920 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1920 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,400,000
  • Mintage PROOF 226

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


