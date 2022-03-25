Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1920 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,400,000
- Mintage PROOF 226
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
