Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1920 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,306,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
