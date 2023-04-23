Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1920 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1920 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1920 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,306,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 D at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2010
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

