50 Pfennig 1920 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (5)