50 Pfennig 1920 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 119,793,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
