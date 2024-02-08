Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1920 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1920 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1920 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 119,793,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Germany 50 Pfennig 1920 A at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

