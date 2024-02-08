50 Pfennig 1920 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1920 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

