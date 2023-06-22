Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1919 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search