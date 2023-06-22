Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 J at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 J at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

