50 Pfennig 1919 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2)