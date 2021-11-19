50 Pfennig 1919 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

