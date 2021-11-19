Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 660,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 G at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 G at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 G at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1919 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search