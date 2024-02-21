Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1919 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2340 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
