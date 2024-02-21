Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2340 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 F at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

