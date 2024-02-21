50 Pfennig 1919 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2340 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1)