Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 930,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
