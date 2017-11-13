50 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

