Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 930,000
- Mintage PROOF 35
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
