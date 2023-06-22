Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 791,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6720 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

