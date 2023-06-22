50 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6720 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)