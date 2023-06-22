Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 791,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6720 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
