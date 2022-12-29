Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1919 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,173,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search