Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1919 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1919 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1919 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,173,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 10, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2007
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

