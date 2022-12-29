50 Pfennig 1919 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1919 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (23) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) PF66 (3) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (5)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

WAG (3)