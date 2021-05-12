Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,274,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search