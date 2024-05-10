Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,981,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
