Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,981,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

