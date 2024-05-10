5 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)