5 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)