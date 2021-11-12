5 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

