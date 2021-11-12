Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,992,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search