Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,992,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

