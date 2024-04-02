5 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)