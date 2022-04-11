Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1935 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,585,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.


