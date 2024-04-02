Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,384,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search