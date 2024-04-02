Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,384,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
