5 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

