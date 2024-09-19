Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Erdmanns Fuldaer Münze Inh. Rainer Erdmann e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,480,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

