5 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,480,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
