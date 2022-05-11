Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,418,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
