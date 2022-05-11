Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,418,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

