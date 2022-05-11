5 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)